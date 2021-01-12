January 12, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX), Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on InflaRx (IFRXResearch Report), Penumbra (PENResearch Report) and Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

InflaRx (IFRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on InflaRx today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.4% and a 59.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for InflaRx with a $10.75 average price target.

Penumbra (PEN)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra, with a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $206.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 53.1% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Penumbra with a $237.25 average price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 51.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.93, representing a 53.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

