April 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY), SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) and Pfenex (NYSE MKT: PFNX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Incyte (INCYResearch Report), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGEResearch Report) and Pfenex (PFNXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Incyte (INCY)

In a report issued on April 6, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Incyte. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -24.5% and a 30.8% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.36, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.39, close to its 52-week low of $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 34.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.67, which is an 87.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Pfenex (PFNX)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Pfenex on April 6. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 51.1% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfenex with a $19.00 average price target.

