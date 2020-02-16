February 16, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Incyte (INCYResearch Report) and Dexcom (DXCMResearch Report).

Incyte (INCY)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Incyte on February 13 and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.40, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Dexcom (DXCM)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Dexcom on February 13. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $283.91, close to its 52-week high of $295.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 25.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $286.64.

