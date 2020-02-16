Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Incyte (INCY – Research Report) and Dexcom (DXCM – Research Report).

Incyte (INCY)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Incyte on February 13 and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.40, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Dexcom (DXCM)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Dexcom on February 13. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $283.91, close to its 52-week high of $295.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 25.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dexcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $286.64.

