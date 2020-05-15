May 15, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: IMV (NASDAQ: IMV), Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on IMV (IMVResearch Report), Ovid Therapeutics (OVIDResearch Report) and ImmunoGen (IMGNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

IMV (IMV)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on IMV, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $5.58 average price target, which is an 119.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 40.8% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ovid Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, which is a 393.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67, representing a 134.1% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

