Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX), Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Immunic (IMUX – Research Report), Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK – Research Report) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Immunic (IMUX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $44.50 average price target.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.87, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 59.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outlook Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, implying a 952.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 36.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as IntelGenx Technologies, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

