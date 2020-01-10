January 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Illumina (ILMNResearch Report) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Illumina (ILMN)

In a report released yesterday, William Quirk from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Illumina, with a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $335.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Quirk is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Quirk covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Accelerate Diagnostics, and Pacific Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Illumina with a $344.00 average price target, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, UBS also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Craig Bijou reiterated a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical today and set a price target of $690.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $606.24, close to its 52-week high of $616.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Bijou has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 45.1% success rate. Bijou covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Wright Medical Group, and Globus Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuitive Surgical with a $635.43 average price target, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $655.00 price target.

