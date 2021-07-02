Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ: IKNA), Impel NeuroPharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMPL) and Organon (NYSE: OGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ikena Oncology (IKNA – Research Report), Impel NeuroPharma Inc (IMPL – Research Report) and Organon (OGN – Research Report).

Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

Ikena Oncology received a Buy rating from Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker on April 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.20, close to its 52-week low of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is ranked #228 out of 7580 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ikena Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.50, a 101.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc (IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma Inc received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from Cowen & Co. analyst Ken Cacciatore on May 18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Cacciatore is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 47.3% success rate. Cacciatore covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and BioCryst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Impel NeuroPharma Inc with a $29.33 average price target, which is a 232.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Organon (OGN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Steve Scala initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Organon on June 3 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Scala is ranked #1520 out of 7580 analysts.

Organon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.00, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

