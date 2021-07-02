July 2, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ: IKNA), Impel NeuroPharma Inc (NASDAQ: IMPL) and Organon (NYSE: OGN)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ikena Oncology (IKNAResearch Report), Impel NeuroPharma Inc (IMPLResearch Report) and Organon (OGNResearch Report).

Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

Ikena Oncology received a Buy rating from Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker on April 20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.20, close to its 52-week low of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is ranked #228 out of 7580 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ikena Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.50, a 101.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc (IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma Inc received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from Cowen & Co. analyst Ken Cacciatore on May 18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Cacciatore is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 47.3% success rate. Cacciatore covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, and BioCryst.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Impel NeuroPharma Inc with a $29.33 average price target, which is a 232.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Organon (OGN)

Cowen & Co. analyst Steve Scala initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Organon on June 3 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Scala is ranked #1520 out of 7580 analysts.

Organon has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.00, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

