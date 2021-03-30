March 30, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB), Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) and Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SBTX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on I-MAB (IMABResearch Report), Vaxcyte (PCVXResearch Report) and Silverback Therapeutics (SBTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

I-MAB (IMAB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on I-MAB, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 48.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on I-MAB is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.25, implying a 49.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Vaxcyte (PCVX)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Vaxcyte, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.73, close to its 52-week low of $17.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.7% and a 35.7% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaxcyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00.

Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Silverback Therapeutics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.00.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.7% and a 51.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Silverback Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.00.

