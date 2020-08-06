Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Humana (NYSE: HUM), Arena Pharma (NASDAQ: ARNA) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Humana (HUM – Research Report), Arena Pharma (ARNA – Research Report) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Humana (HUM)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Humana yesterday and set a price target of $423.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $407.03, close to its 52-week high of $412.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 60.4% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

Humana has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $439.00, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.27, close to its 52-week high of $69.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 56.8% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arena Pharma with a $81.70 average price target, a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 56.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $8.75 average price target, a 245.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.