June 5, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) and Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hookipa Pharma (HOOKResearch Report) and Dynavax (DVAXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

In a report issued on March 8, Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Buchanan is ranked #5626 out of 7543 analysts.

Hookipa Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.40, representing a 42.8% upside. In a report issued on March 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dynavax (DVAX)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax on May 27. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $18.00 average price target, representing a 108.8% upside. In a report issued on May 27, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019