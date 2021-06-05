Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) and Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK – Research Report) and Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

In a report issued on March 8, Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Buchanan is ranked #5626 out of 7543 analysts.

Hookipa Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.40, representing a 42.8% upside. In a report issued on March 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Dynavax (DVAX)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax on May 27. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $18.00 average price target, representing a 108.8% upside. In a report issued on May 27, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

