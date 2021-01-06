Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX), Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLND) and RegenXBio (NASDAQ: RGNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Hologic (HOLX – Research Report), Millendo Therapeutics (MLND – Research Report) and RegenXBio (RGNX – Research Report).

Hologic (HOLX)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Hologic yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.02, close to its 52-week high of $77.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hologic with a $90.11 average price target.

Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz downgraded Millendo Therapeutics to Hold today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.69, close to its 52-week low of $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Millendo Therapeutics with a $2.00 average price target, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

RegenXBio (RGNX)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on RegenXBio today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RegenXBio with a $61.00 average price target.

