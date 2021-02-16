February 16, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Hill-Rom (NYSE: HRC), Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hill-Rom (HRCResearch Report), Ocular Therapeutix (OCULResearch Report) and Antares Pharma (ATRSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Hill-Rom (HRC)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hill-Rom, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 75.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hill-Rom with a $121.67 average price target, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix on February 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Ocular Therapeutix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.25.

Antares Pharma (ATRS)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.53, close to its 52-week high of $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antares Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, implying a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

