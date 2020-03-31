Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) and Knight Therapeutics (Other OTC: KHTRF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HEXO (HEXO – Research Report) and Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF – Research Report).

HEXO (HEXO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on HEXO yesterday and set a price target of C$1.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.79, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and MedMen Enterprises.

HEXO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.19, which is a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.00 price target.

Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics today and set a price target of C$9.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #5299 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics with a $7.24 average price target.

