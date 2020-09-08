Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX – Research Report) and Albireo Pharma (ALBO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 41.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Heron Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.86, a 145.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 41.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $54.33 average price target, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

