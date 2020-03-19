Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on HCA Healthcare (HCA – Research Report) and Envista Holdings (NVST – Research Report).

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

In a report released today, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare, with a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 51.5% success rate. Rice covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AMN Healthcare Services, and Service International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HCA Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $170.47.

Envista Holdings (NVST)

In a report released today, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Envista Holdings, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.55, close to its 52-week low of $10.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.2% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Medpace Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Envista Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $30.00.

