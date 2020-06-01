Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP), Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) and AVEO Pharma (NASDAQ: AVEO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP – Research Report), Denali Therapeutics (DNLI – Research Report) and AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Harpoon Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Harpoon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, implying a 53.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Denali Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.83, close to its 52-week high of $30.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 47.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Denali Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.60.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 37.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.67, a 171.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.