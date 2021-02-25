February 25, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) and Nevro Crop (NYSE: NVRO)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Guardant Health (GHResearch Report) and Nevro Crop (NVROResearch Report).

Guardant Health (GH)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Guardant Health today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.24, close to its 52-week high of $181.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 94.8% and a 90.5% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Exact Sciences, and T2 Biosystems.

Guardant Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.00.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Nevro Crop today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $170.91, close to its 52-week high of $188.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $202.50.

, , ,
