March 10, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ: GLYC), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) and MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on GlycoMimetics (GLYCResearch Report), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNXResearch Report) and MEI Pharma (MEIPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics on January 7 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.07.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.4% and a 58.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GlycoMimetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, implying a 359.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on January 7 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 53.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Minerva Neurosciences, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals with a $30.00 average price target.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma on January 7 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEI Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.88, implying a 173.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Brookline Capital Markets also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $11.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019