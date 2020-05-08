May 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED), Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Globus Medical (GMEDResearch Report), Athersys (ATHXResearch Report) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Globus Medical, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globus Medical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.50, a 23.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Athersys (ATHX)

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Athersys today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 45.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Athersys with a $9.00 average price target, implying a 239.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Dawson James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 38.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Collegium Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019