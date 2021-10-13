Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Geron (NASDAQ: GERN), Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) and Electrocore (NASDAQ: ECOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Geron (GERN – Research Report), Revance Therapeutics (RVNC – Research Report) and Electrocore (ECOR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Geron (GERN)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Geron, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.38, close to its 52-week low of $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 36.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Seres Therapeutics.

Geron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.45, close to its 52-week low of $19.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 46.7% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.40, which is a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Electrocore (ECOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Electrocore today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.00, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 51.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Janux Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electrocore is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

