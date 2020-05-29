Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) and Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Geron (GERN – Research Report) and Zynex (ZYXI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Geron (GERN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Geron today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 40.1% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Geron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.67, which is an 115.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Zynex (ZYXI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger maintained a Buy rating on Zynex today and set a price target of $25.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynex with a $22.17 average price target, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

