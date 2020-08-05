Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GenMark (NASDAQ: GNMK) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GenMark (GNMK – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

GenMark (GNMK)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on GenMark, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.10, close to its 52-week high of $19.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GenMark is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.25, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.30, close to its 52-week high of $159.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 49.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $196.00 average price target, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

