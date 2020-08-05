August 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: GenMark (NASDAQ: GNMK) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GenMark (GNMKResearch Report) and Novavax (NVAXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

GenMark (GNMK)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on GenMark, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.10, close to its 52-week high of $19.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GenMark is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.25, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.30, close to its 52-week high of $159.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 49.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $196.00 average price target, which is a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019