August 24, 2021

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB), Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Genmab (GMABResearch Report), Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYAResearch Report) and Cara Therapeutics (CARAResearch Report).

Genmab (GMAB)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright downgraded Genmab to Hold, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.58, close to its 52-week high of $48.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 30.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Genmab has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Tenaya Therapeutics today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.35, close to its 52-week high of $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 72.7% and a 55.7% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenaya Therapeutics with a $36.00 average price target, implying a 58.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.28, close to its 52-week low of $11.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 43.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Cara Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.67, implying an 81.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

