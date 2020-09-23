September 23, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB), Chemed (NYSE: CHE) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Genmab (GMABResearch Report), Chemed (CHEResearch Report) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Genmab (GMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.20, close to its 52-week high of $38.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 45.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Genmab has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.60.

Chemed (CHE)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Chemed, with a price target of $535.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $482.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 69.8% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemed is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $565.00.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.27, close to its 52-week high of $87.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 43.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $100.33 average price target, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

