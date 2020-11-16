November 16, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT), COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) and Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Genfit SA (GNFTResearch Report), COMPASS Pathways (CMPSResearch Report) and Amryt Pharma (AMYTResearch Report).

Genfit SA (GNFT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.98, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 41.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genfit SA with a $8.15 average price target.

COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

In a report issued on November 13, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on COMPASS Pathways, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on COMPASS Pathways is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.00, implying an 82.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma on November 13 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Stoke Therapeutics, and Ascendis Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amryt Pharma with a $40.00 average price target.

