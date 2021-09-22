Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT), Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT – Research Report), Clearside Biomedical (CLSD – Research Report) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Galectin Therapeutics, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Galectin Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.80, representing a 103.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.