Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Galapagos (GLPG – Research Report), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN – Research Report) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT – Research Report).

Galapagos (GLPG)

Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Gerberry maintained a Sell rating on Galapagos today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.1% and a 40.4% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $179.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $112.18 average price target, a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Tazeen Ahmad from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 50.9% success rate. Ahmad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Fulcrum Therapeutics, and Annexon Biosciences.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $196.17, implying a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

