Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ: FBRX) and MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Forte Biosciences (FBRX – Research Report) and MEI Pharma (MEIP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.80, close to its 52-week high of $32.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 47.6% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Forte Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00, a 139.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, Brookline Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

In a report released today, Adam Evertts PhD from LifeSci Capital reiterated a Buy rating on MEI Pharma, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #5503 out of 6923 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MEI Pharma with a $9.13 average price target, implying a 244.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

