Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: FMTX) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTXResearch Report) and Molecular Templates (MTEMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Forma Therapeutics Holdings today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forma Therapeutics Holdings with a $56.50 average price target.

Molecular Templates (MTEM)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Molecular Templates today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.91.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.2% and a 58.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Molecular Templates is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

