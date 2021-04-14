April 14, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN), MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) and Electrocore (NASDAQ: ECOR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXNResearch Report), MEI Pharma (MEIPResearch Report) and Electrocore (ECORResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio reiterated a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 40.7% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.22, implying a 135.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 47.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.88, implying a 182.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 10, Brookline Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

Electrocore (ECOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Electrocore today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 50.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Electrocore has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.17, implying a 72.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019