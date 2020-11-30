November 30, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN), Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXNResearch Report), Equillium (EQResearch Report) and Biogen (BIIBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Vir Biotechnology, and COMPASS Pathways.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Equillium (EQ)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.92, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Equillium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 145.9% upside. In a report issued on November 25, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on November 27, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $393.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $243.78, close to its 52-week low of $223.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $293.43, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 22, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019