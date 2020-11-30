Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN), Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN – Research Report), Equillium (EQ – Research Report) and Biogen (BIIB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Vir Biotechnology, and COMPASS Pathways.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Equillium (EQ)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.92, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Equillium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 145.9% upside. In a report issued on November 25, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on November 27, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $393.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $243.78, close to its 52-week low of $223.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $293.43, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 22, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

