Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN), BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on FibroGen (FGEN – Research Report), BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO – Research Report) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

FibroGen (FGEN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on FibroGen today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.3% and a 32.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FibroGen with a $48.83 average price target.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.4% and a 46.2% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

