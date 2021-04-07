Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on FibroGen (FGEN – Research Report) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT – Research Report).

FibroGen (FGEN)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Sell rating on FibroGen yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.64, close to its 52-week low of $30.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

FibroGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal maintained a Buy rating on Phathom Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 41.7% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Ocuphire Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.50, a 66.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

