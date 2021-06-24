Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) and Oncorus (NASDAQ: ONCR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC – Research Report) and Oncorus (ONCR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

In a report released yesterday, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fennec Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 46.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fennec Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33.

Oncorus (ONCR)

In a report issued on June 22, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Oncorus, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.45, close to its 52-week low of $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 53.9% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Talaris Therapeutics, Inc., and 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncorus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.00, implying a 155.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

