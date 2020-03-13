March 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and Nucana (NASDAQ: NCNA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exelixis (EXELResearch Report) and Nucana (NCNAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Exelixis (EXEL)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis on March 11. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.77, close to its 52-week low of $14.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.4% and a 28.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Seattle Genetics, Beyondspring, and ImmunoGen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $23.60 average price target, which is a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Nucana (NCNA)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Nucana on March 11. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.71, close to its 52-week low of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -38.4% and a 19.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nucana is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying a 175.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

