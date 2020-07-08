Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), GenMark (NASDAQ: GNMK) and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Exact Sciences (EXAS – Research Report), GenMark (GNMK – Research Report) and Regeneron (REGN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Exact Sciences, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.30.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 51.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exact Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.13, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

GenMark (GNMK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on GenMark today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.59, close to its 52-week high of $15.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.8% and a 83.3% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GenMark with a $18.00 average price target, which is a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $640.88, close to its 52-week high of $653.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 48.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $592.88, implying a -6.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

