Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Evoke Pharma (EVOK – Research Report) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju upgraded Evoke Pharma to Buy today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 63.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Evoke Pharma.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Summit Therapeutics, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 45.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Summit Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

