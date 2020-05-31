Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) and Argenx Se (NASDAQ: ARGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM – Research Report) and Argenx Se (ARGX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Evofem Biosciences on May 28 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 31.3% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Evofem Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, implying a 162.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se on May 28 and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $219.30, close to its 52-week high of $222.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 49.4% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argenx Se with a $237.41 average price target, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.