March 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETONResearch Report) and BioLife Solutions (BLFSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

In a report issued on March 6, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 35.6% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Sensus Healthcare, and Anixa Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eton Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.98, close to its 52-week low of $13.25.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 0.7% when recommending BioLife Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #504 out of 6265 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioLife Solutions with a $24.83 average price target, an 80.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Lake Street also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019