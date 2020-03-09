Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON – Research Report) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

In a report issued on March 6, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 35.6% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Sensus Healthcare, and Anixa Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eton Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.98, close to its 52-week low of $13.25.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 0.7% when recommending BioLife Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #504 out of 6265 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioLife Solutions with a $24.83 average price target, an 80.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Lake Street also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

