Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Entera Bio (ENTX – Research Report) and Gilead Sciences (GILD – Research Report).

Entera Bio (ENTX)

In a report released yesterday, Naureen Quibria from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Entera Bio, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Onconova Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entera Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences received a Hold rating and a $75.00 price target from Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $81.07 average price target, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

