March 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: ETTX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTXResearch Report) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.13, equals to its 52-week low of $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 34.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $19.00 average price target, which is a 400.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019