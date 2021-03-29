March 29, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV), Collplant Holdings (NASDAQ: CLGN) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLVResearch Report), Collplant Holdings (CLGNResearch Report) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enlivex Therapeutics with a $33.00 average price target.

Collplant Holdings (CLGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Collplant Holdings today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Collplant Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.71, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 53.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals with a $8.33 average price target.

