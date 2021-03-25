Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Electromed (NYSE MKT: ELMD) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Electromed (ELMD – Research Report) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Electromed (ELMD)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Electromed, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 79.4% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electromed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.1% and a 54.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.40, which is an 115.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

