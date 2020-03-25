Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX)By Jason Carr
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN – Research Report) and Cortexyme (CRTX – Research Report).
Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)
Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on Elanco Animal Health today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.22.
According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Medpace Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.
Elanco Animal Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Cortexyme (CRTX)
Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Sell rating on Cortexyme yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.73.
According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 29.3% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.
Cortexyme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $14.00.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.