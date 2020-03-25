Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN – Research Report) and Cortexyme (CRTX – Research Report).

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on Elanco Animal Health today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Medpace Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.

Elanco Animal Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Sell rating on Cortexyme yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 29.3% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Cortexyme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

