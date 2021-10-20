Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and Argenx Se (NASDAQ: ARGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Editas Medicine (EDIT – Research Report) and Argenx Se (ARGX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report issued on September 29, Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Editas Medicine, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.25, close to its 52-week low of $27.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Beatty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Beatty covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Editas Medicine with a $58.25 average price target, which is a 50.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.