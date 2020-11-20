November 20, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: EDAP TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EDAP TMS (EDAPResearch Report) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

EDAP TMS (EDAP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EDAP TMS today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 39.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

EDAP TMS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Sol-Gel Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, representing a 168.8% upside. In a report issued on November 12, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

