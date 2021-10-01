Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX), Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Minerva Neurosciences (NERV – Research Report) and Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR – Research Report).

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Hold rating on Minerva Neurosciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.57, close to its 52-week low of $1.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 49.4% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Minerva Neurosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.33.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Atea Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on September 19, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

