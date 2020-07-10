Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER – Research Report).

Dynavax (DVAX)

In a report issued on July 8, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.02, close to its 52-week high of $9.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynavax with a $15.33 average price target, which is a 68.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 48.6% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Acer Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

