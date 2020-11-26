November 26, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) and NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Durect (DRRXResearch Report) and NovoCure (NVCRResearch Report).

Durect (DRRX)

In a report issued on November 23, Michael Morabito from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Durect, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Durect with a $6.40 average price target, implying a 253.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

NovoCure (NVCR)

In a report issued on November 24, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on NovoCure. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $116.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 56.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.80, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

