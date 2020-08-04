August 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Durect (DRRXResearch Report) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETONResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Durect (DRRX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Durect today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Durect with a $6.00 average price target, a 194.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 44.1% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Eton Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, representing an 114.3% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019